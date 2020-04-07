Los Angeles Has Lowest Pollution In World

SHELTERING IN PLACE IS THE LIKELY CAUSE OF LOS ANGELES SCORING THE CLEANEST AIR IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW

(CNN) – Did you ever think you’d see the day where Los Angeles has cleaner air than Denver?

Or Salt Sake City?

According to IQAir’s live air quality city rankings, L.A. had the cleanest air of any major city in the world on Monday.

It’s followed by San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, Sydney, Australia and Moscow, Russia.

This is probably not a miscalculation, because the world air quality index project more or less agrees, placing L.A. at number two for cleanest air.

So what’s going on?

The most likely explanation is with so many people sheltering in place, fewer cars are on the road.

But that’s not all.

Human activity is slowing down all around, with fewer airplanes in the sky and less commercial activity across the board.

Experts think this blip will reverse itself as soon as normal activity resumes, so enjoy it while it lasts!

The dirtiest air in the world right now can be found in Taiwan, China and India.