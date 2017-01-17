Primary Menu
News
Weather
Sports
Extras
Watch Live News!
Interactive Radar
Meet The Team
CW-GaBama
The Dee Armstrong Show
Jobs At WLTZ
Submit A Photo
Contact Us
WLTZ
News
Weather
Sports
Watch Live News!
Interactive Radar
Meet The Team
CW-GaBama
The Dee Armstrong Show
Jobs At WLTZ
Submit A Photo
Contact Us
Big Stories
ALABAMA KIDNAPPING SUSPECT ARRESTED
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley says He Will Not Resign
Columbus Police Need Help to Locate Suspect
Eufaula PD Need Help Finding those Responsible in Winn Dixie Shooting
Soldier of the Week
Elementary Students Take Military Vehicles on a Joyride
City of Eufaula Tightens Leash Law
Check It Out
4th Annual Food Truck Festival Returns to Uptown Columbus
Hail Pelts Parts of Wisconsin
March 24, 2017— Pledge of Allegiance
Georgia Headlines
4th Annual Food Truck Festival Returns to Uptown Columbus
Warm with Rain This Weekend
Human Trafficking Suspect in Court
Columbus Police Need Help to Locate Suspect
Parade of Storms Line Up to Our West, Take Aim at The US Over The Next Week
Alabama Headlines
4th Annual Food Truck Festival Returns to Uptown Columbus
New Numbers Show Alabama's Unemployment Rate is Down
ALABAMA KIDNAPPING SUSPECT ARRESTED
Warm with Rain This Weekend
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley says He Will Not Resign
U.S. & World
Federal Judge Who Blocked Trump's Travel Ban Threatened
Government Says Trump DC Hotel Lease is OK
Target Swimwear Models Aren't Photoshopped
CBO Releases New Report on Health Care Bill
Georgia Lawmakers Approve New Brewery Bill
Sports
Georgia Tech to Play CSU Bakerfield in NIT Semifinals
Auburn High's Damon Traylor Signs Football Scholarship
CSU's Carter Grabs All-American Selection
Morning Sports Headlines: March 24th
Evening Sports Headlines: March 23rd, 2017
Most Popular Stories
Columbus Woman kills Intruder
The Search Continues for the Next Auburn University President
Fantasy 5 Ticket Purchased at Columbus Gas Station
Changes To Health Care Bill
Is the IRS Calling You?
WLTZ Weather
no iframe support!
WLTZ Newsroom
Contact the WLTZ Newsroom:
Georgia Newsroom: (706) 507-6397
Alabama Newsroom: (334) 521-7088
Share This Story:
Buffer
Diggit
Email
More
Facebook
Flattr
Google+
Linkedin
Pinterest
Print
Reddit
Stumble
tumblr
Twitter
VK
WhatsApp
Yummly
Xing
Friend's email
Message
http://www.wltz.com/
Send